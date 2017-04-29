Fight for Light at City Council

A packed Boston City Council Chamber played home to a hearing to discuss a Home Rule Petition on Monday, April 24, to discuss making a one-time exemption to the State laws that govern shadow on the Boston Common and the Public Garden for the developers behind the proposed 775-foot Winthrop Square tower. The proposed legislation will amend two state laws that for 25 years have shielded the downtown historic parks from excessive building shadows, while at the same time allowing development to grow.

