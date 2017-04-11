Few clues in case of woman found in Dedham

Susan Anyanwu-Corbin's uncle last saw her alive in the late afternoon of Feb. 11, 2016, in Dorchester, Boston police said. The same day, she appeared in Dorchester Municipal Court, where she was being prosecuted for allegations that she had violated a restraining order in November 2015 by banging on the door of her ex-boyfriend, Denver Petit-Homme, records show.

