Few clues in case of woman found in Dedham
Susan Anyanwu-Corbin's uncle last saw her alive in the late afternoon of Feb. 11, 2016, in Dorchester, Boston police said. The same day, she appeared in Dorchester Municipal Court, where she was being prosecuted for allegations that she had violated a restraining order in November 2015 by banging on the door of her ex-boyfriend, Denver Petit-Homme, records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|40 min
|oliver peoples
|48
|Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate
|Tue
|tomin cali
|5
|New Everett Square proposial
|Mon
|Pizza man
|13
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Mon
|reailty is a crutch
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 8
|Archie Bunker
|18
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 7
|Oops
|17
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC