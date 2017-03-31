Farm owner, tenants charged with animal cruelty
WESTPORT, Mass. - The owner of a Westport farm and 26 tenants who rented out space on the property have been indicted on multiple charges of animal cruelty, making it the largest investigation of its kind in New England, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.
