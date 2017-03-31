Farm owner, tenants charged with anim...

Farm owner, tenants charged with animal cruelty

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

Jughead hopes that with his secret being revealed that his friend's won't treat him differently, Thursday night on a new episode of Riverdal WESTPORT, Mass. - The owner of a Westport farm and 26 tenants who rented out space on the property have been indicted on multiple charges of animal cruelty, making it the largest investigation of its kind in New England, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history 10 hr PainfulAsIt Is 6
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 11 hr kyman 11
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois 11 hr kyman 3
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Fri Ten forty 15
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Fri DerekJ 103
Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach Mar 30 Boycott Palm Beach 1
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... Mar 29 Tutti bellisimo f... 2,436
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC