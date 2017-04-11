Ep 13c: Door AssemblyMatt finishes up...

Ep 13c: Door AssemblyMatt finishes up the door, cleaning up the...

For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, the toolbox is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. For some it is a place to put your tools, but for the students of North Bennet Street School, their toolbox is a badge of honor.

