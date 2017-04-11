Ep 13c: Door AssemblyMatt finishes up the door, cleaning up the...
For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, the toolbox is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. For some it is a place to put your tools, but for the students of North Bennet Street School, their toolbox is a badge of honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fine Woodworking.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Sit up and beg
|46
|Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|New Everett Square proposial
|Mon
|Pizza man
|13
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Mon
|reailty is a crutch
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 8
|Archie Bunker
|18
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 7
|Oops
|17
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC