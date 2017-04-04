Ep 12: Drawer Fitting
For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, the toolbox is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. For some it is a place to put your tools, but for the students of North Bennet Street School, their toolbox is a badge of honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fine Woodworking.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|9 min
|FFFu
|108
|Low income will ruin Everett todays Globe
|30 min
|slum LORDS HERE ...
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Butch Cassidy
|12
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|13 hr
|kyman
|5
|Towing of cars in Everett during street sweeping (Aug '09)
|15 hr
|The gremlin
|145
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC