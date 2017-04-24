English classes for immigrant parents...

English classes for immigrant parents strengthen schools, build communities

April 26. In the weeks since the inauguration, many Boston educators are grappling with how to best support students of immigrant backgrounds facing anti-immigrant sentiment and rapidly changing immigration policies. According to the "BPS: We Dream Together" website, nearly half of 57,000 students in Boston Public Schools speak a language other than English at home and represent 139 countries.

