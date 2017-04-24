English classes for immigrant parents strengthen schools, build communities
April 26. In the weeks since the inauguration, many Boston educators are grappling with how to best support students of immigrant backgrounds facing anti-immigrant sentiment and rapidly changing immigration policies. According to the "BPS: We Dream Together" website, nearly half of 57,000 students in Boston Public Schools speak a language other than English at home and represent 139 countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|3 hr
|From Arizona with...
|34
|Everett (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Feared not loved
|653
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|7 hr
|Destination Palm ...
|6
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|7 hr
|sox4224
|1
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|3
|Police action on Fuller street
|Mon
|Unknown
|7
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Apr 21
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|104
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC