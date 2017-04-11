Elliot Norton Awards Nominations Announced; Diane Paulus Receives Prize for Sustained Excellence
Two dozen nominations of outstanding actors, directors, designers and ensembles were announced today by The Boston Theater Critics Association , with winners to be revealed at the 35th Annual Elliot Norton Awards on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 7 PM, at Huntington Theatre Company 's BU Theatre. This year's recipient of the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is Diane Paulus , the Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.
