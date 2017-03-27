editor to receive FATV's Boulder Award
Fitchburg Access Television announced Wednesday that the 21st annual Boulder Award will be presented to Sentinel & Enterprise Editor Charles St. Amand on Thursday, May 11, at Oak Hill Country Club. St. Amand was chosen by the all-volunteer board of directors of FATV to recognize his commitment to the city of Fitchburg and his partnership with Fitchburg Access Television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|19 hr
|PainfulAsIt Is
|6
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|20 hr
|kyman
|11
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|20 hr
|kyman
|3
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Fri
|Ten forty
|15
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Fri
|DerekJ
|103
|Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mar 29
|Tutti bellisimo f...
|2,436
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC