Ed Hoopman, Maritza Bostic and Jared ...

Ed Hoopman, Maritza Bostic and Jared Troilo to Lead CAMELOT at Lyric Stage; Cast, Creatives Set

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

A love triangle for the ages meets a new adaptation for today in Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT at Lyric Stage . Performances run May 19 - June 25, 2017 with a press opening on Sunday, May 21, 2017, 3pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 10 hr Everett Dawg 7
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 11 hr Me and my buddies 106
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Quincy (Jul '15) Thu colleen 11
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Thu Archie Bunker 38
Everett (Jul '08) Apr 26 Feared not loved 653
Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte... Apr 26 Destination Palm ... 6
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Apr 25 Defeat Maxine Waters 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,753 • Total comments across all topics: 280,637,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC