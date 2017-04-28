Ed Hoopman, Maritza Bostic and Jared Troilo to Lead CAMELOT at Lyric Stage; Cast, Creatives Set
A love triangle for the ages meets a new adaptation for today in Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT at Lyric Stage . Performances run May 19 - June 25, 2017 with a press opening on Sunday, May 21, 2017, 3pm.
