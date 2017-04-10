Dreams Tasting Adventure set for Apri...

Dreams Tasting Adventure set for April 29 at Westin Waterfront Hotel in Boston

Marci Nault, founder of DreamsCo located in Melrose, MA, is launching her Dreams Tasting Adventure in Boston. The conference focuses on providing women the opportunity to actually do a wide variety of activities from dancing, mixology, writing their own novel, creating their business plan, asking for the money they are worth, and so much more as there are 50 activities to try.

