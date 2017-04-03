DOT: Weekly Commute Savings From Toll Booth Removal
Drivers into Boston from its western suburbs are now saving 12 minutes of commute time each way, or two hours a week, after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation removed all middle-lane toll booths. Drivers into Boston from its western suburbs are now saving 12 minutes of commute time each way, or two hours a week, after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation removed all middle-lane toll booths last fall to let traffic flow without stopping, said state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|5 hr
|FFFu
|120
|Low income will ruin Everett todays Globe
|10 hr
|EverettCitizen
|3
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|Tue
|kyman
|5
|Towing of cars in Everett during street sweeping (Aug '09)
|Tue
|The gremlin
|145
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC