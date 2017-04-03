DOT: Weekly Commute Savings From Toll...

DOT: Weekly Commute Savings From Toll Booth Removal

Drivers into Boston from its western suburbs are now saving 12 minutes of commute time each way, or two hours a week, after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation removed all middle-lane toll booths. Drivers into Boston from its western suburbs are now saving 12 minutes of commute time each way, or two hours a week, after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation removed all middle-lane toll booths last fall to let traffic flow without stopping, said state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack.

