Dorchester stabbing investigated

A male was stabbed inside of a Dorchester triple-decker last night but he is expected to survive, police said. The stabbing happened on Ridgewood Street about 8 p.m. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with injuries that were originally considered life-threatening, but his condition improved with medical treatment and he is now expected to live, police said.

