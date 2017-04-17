Dorchester stabbing investigated
A male was stabbed inside of a Dorchester triple-decker last night but he is expected to survive, police said. The stabbing happened on Ridgewood Street about 8 p.m. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with injuries that were originally considered life-threatening, but his condition improved with medical treatment and he is now expected to live, police said.
