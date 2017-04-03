Dirty water
Sean Penn's portrayal of Jimmy Markum, a time bomb of testosterone and emotion, could land the Mystic River actor an Oscar nomination. In one of the most provocative and disturbing scenes of his five-film Dirty Harry cop series, actor Clint Eastwood stands atop a child abductor and steps on the slimeball's bullet-fractured leg to extract information as to the whereabouts and welfare of a missing young girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Apr 1
|PainfulAsIt Is
|6
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Apr 1
|kyman
|3
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 31
|Ten forty
|15
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 31
|DerekJ
|103
|Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mar 29
|Tutti bellisimo f...
|2,436
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC