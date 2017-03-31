Cutler had powerful effect on city's arts landscape
Ted Cutler, who died Thursday at the age of 86, was a tectonic force in shaping Boston's performing arts landscape. From providing the lead gift to renovate what is now known as the Cutler Majestic Theatre to generous support of Boston Ballet and Boston Lyric Opera, his philanthropy and personal involvement in the arts organizations he championed was legendary.
