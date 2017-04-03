Criminal review purges drivers from Uber, Lyft
STICKY: Stronger background checks by the state have disqualified more than one in 10 drivers for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft for issues including violent crime and not having a license. More than one in 10 ride-hailing app drivers in Massachusetts had criminal records, lacked drivers' licenses or were even registered sex offenders, authorities revealed yesterday as they booted 8,206 Uber and Lyft contractors in the wake of sweeping background checks.
