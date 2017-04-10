Councilor Sal LaMattina won't seek re-election
District 1 City Councilor Sal LaMattina will not run for re-election in a surprise shake-up to a council that will now see at least three new faces next year. LaMattina said he had been talking with his wife about stepping down for the past year, and that he wanted to spend more time with his family after 11 years on the council and another two decades in city government.
