Council candidate emphasizes diverse District 2 in campaign video
City Council candidate Michael Kelley released a new heartwarming video Tuesday that is indented to get a glimpse of the candidate and endear him to a wide swath of voters in this year's open race in District 2. It's one of the first forays in the campaign for the seat currently held by Councilor Bill Linehan, who is retiring after a decade in office . Kelley's YouTube video, " We are District 2 ," hums with gentle music and features an assortment of people from across the district, including a white South Boston resident with his arms around a toddler, a Asian man from Chinatown, a Bay Village family.
