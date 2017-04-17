Community News For The Manchester Edition
Renaissance wind trio Alta will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 41 Park St. The concert, which is free and open to the public, is part of St. Mary's Richard J. McElraevy Memorial Concert Series. A reception will follow.
