Community alert issued for Roxbury neighborhood after woman is indecently assaulted
Boston police have issued a community alert for a Roxbury neighborhood after a woman was indecently assaulted while walking on the street Tuesday afternoon. The woman was indecently assaulted by a man near the intersection of Beech Glen Street and Fort Avenue around 4:40 p.m., Boston police wrote on bpdnews.com.
