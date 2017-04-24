Co-owner of Boston-area chicken chain could be roasted for tax evasion, immigration fraud
Hazrat Khalid Khan, 56, who lives in Middletown, NY, but who co-owns 11 fried-chicken take-out places in Mattapan, Hyde Park, Dorchester, Roxbury, Brighton and Chelsea, today pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, failing to collect and pay over taxes, committing mail fraud, making false statements on a naturalization application, and committing visa fraud, the US Attorney's office reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|36 min
|Patriots Murder a...
|37
|Everett (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Feared not loved
|653
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|Wed
|Destination Palm ...
|6
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Wed
|sox4224
|1
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|3
|Police action on Fuller street
|Apr 24
|Unknown
|7
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Apr 21
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|104
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC