Co-owner of Boston-area chicken chain could be roasted for tax evasion, immigration fraud

Hazrat Khalid Khan, 56, who lives in Middletown, NY, but who co-owns 11 fried-chicken take-out places in Mattapan, Hyde Park, Dorchester, Roxbury, Brighton and Chelsea, today pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, failing to collect and pay over taxes, committing mail fraud, making false statements on a naturalization application, and committing visa fraud, the US Attorney's office reports .

