City of Cambridge Awarded State Grant to Combat Gang Recruitment
The City of Cambridge has been awarded over $32,000 as a part of the state government's annual Shannon Grant awards to fight organized criminal activity across the state. The award, which totaled $5.7 million statewide, was distributed to 15 neighborhoods and 11 research organizations across Massachusetts.
