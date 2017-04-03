City of Cambridge Awarded State Grant...

City of Cambridge Awarded State Grant to Combat Gang Recruitment

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Harvard Crimson

The City of Cambridge has been awarded over $32,000 as a part of the state government's annual Shannon Grant awards to fight organized criminal activity across the state. The award, which totaled $5.7 million statewide, was distributed to 15 neighborhoods and 11 research organizations across Massachusetts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 21 min FFFu 135
Low income will ruin Everett todays Globe 20 hr EverettCitizen 3
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Wed Butch Cassidy 13
News Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16) Tue kyman 5
Towing of cars in Everett during street sweeping (Aug '09) Tue The gremlin 145
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Mon Replace Pocahonta... 7
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Apr 1 kyman 11
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Suffolk County was issued at April 06 at 10:15AM EDT

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,016 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC