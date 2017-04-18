City capital plan boosts projects in ...

City capital plan boosts projects in Dot, Mattapan: $19m marked for firehouse on Meetinghouse Hill

14 hrs ago

The $2.08 billion capital plan that Mayor Martin Walsh unveiled last week highlighted a slew of infrastructure projects in Dorchester and Mattapan, including school and library repairs, park investments, and a new firehouse for Meetinghouse Hill.

