Campaign season splinters former Patrick team
On a recent evening, former administration staffers of Deval Patrick gathered at the Chestnut Hill home of one of his original acolytes. They dined on "locally sourced" hors d'oeuvres, pined for the old days of Democratic hegemony, and forked over checks for another former colleague, onetime budget chief for Patrick and current gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez.
