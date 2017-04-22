About one year ago, the Cambridge College Board of Trustees announced a plan to consolidate their two campuses in Cambridge into a new, integrated facility in 2017, at the Hood Park. Located at the historic Hood Park, the new 85,000 square foot location offers the opportunity to create a unified campus in a state of the art facility in a location that is easily accessible from communities throughout the Greater Boston and surrounding areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlestown Patriot-Bridge.