Cambridge College Settles into Hood Park, Out of Cambridge, During First Academic Year in Charles...
About one year ago, the Cambridge College Board of Trustees announced a plan to consolidate their two campuses in Cambridge into a new, integrated facility in 2017, at the Hood Park. Located at the historic Hood Park, the new 85,000 square foot location offers the opportunity to create a unified campus in a state of the art facility in a location that is easily accessible from communities throughout the Greater Boston and surrounding areas.
