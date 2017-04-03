Buretta costumes - Orlando' in Boston

With about 100 yards of material, access to 15 actors, extensive research and a remarkable work ethic, Maxine Buretta, a 2013 graduate of Oceanside High School in Rockland, has created all the costumes for Suffolk University's production of "Orlando." The Sarah Ruehl play, based on the Virginia Woolf novel and produced by Suffolk's theater department in collaboration with the Lyric Stage Company, will be presented one weekend only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.