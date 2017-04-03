Buretta costumes - Orlando' in Boston
With about 100 yards of material, access to 15 actors, extensive research and a remarkable work ethic, Maxine Buretta, a 2013 graduate of Oceanside High School in Rockland, has created all the costumes for Suffolk University's production of "Orlando." The Sarah Ruehl play, based on the Virginia Woolf novel and produced by Suffolk's theater department in collaboration with the Lyric Stage Company, will be presented one weekend only.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|2 hr
|Just a lonely boy
|136
|Low income will ruin Everett todays Globe
|23 hr
|EverettCitizen
|3
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|Tue
|kyman
|5
|Towing of cars in Everett during street sweeping (Aug '09)
|Tue
|The gremlin
|145
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC