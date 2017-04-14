Boston police seize 4 guns, arrest three people

Boston police seized four guns, and arrested three people, including a 16-year-old male near Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester on Thursday, according to police. The teen, who is from Roslindale, was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. near the school on Washington Street by officers who had received a tip that two people in the area may have a gun, police said in a statement.

