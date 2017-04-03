Boston police recover body in river near Fenway Park
Rescue officials had been searching the marshes and waterways in the Back Bay Fens on Sunday before locating the body at around 1 p.m. in the Muddy River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|23 hr
|Archie Bunker
|18
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 7
|Oops
|17
|Looking for Aniyah
|Apr 7
|Looking
|1
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|kyman
|5
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Apr 1
|kyman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC