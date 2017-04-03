Boston police recover body in river n...

Boston police recover body in river near Fenway Park

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Boston Herald

Rescue officials had been searching the marshes and waterways in the Back Bay Fens on Sunday before locating the body at around 1 p.m. in the Muddy River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 23 hr Archie Bunker 18
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Fri tomin cali 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Apr 7 Oops 17
Looking for Aniyah Apr 7 Looking 1
News Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16) Apr 4 kyman 5
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 7
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois Apr 1 kyman 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,173,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC