Boston Playwrights' Theatre to Present Boston Theater Marathon Xix

Boston Playwrights' Theatre presents the 19th annual Boston Theater Marathon and the ninth year of The Warm-Up Laps. This year's Boston Theater Marathon features 50 ten-minute plays, written by 53 New England playwrights, and produced by 50 New England theatres in ten hours.

