Boston Playwrights' Theatre to Present Boston Theater Marathon Xix
Boston Playwrights' Theatre presents the 19th annual Boston Theater Marathon and the ninth year of The Warm-Up Laps. This year's Boston Theater Marathon features 50 ten-minute plays, written by 53 New England playwrights, and produced by 50 New England theatres in ten hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett has officially become Dorchester
|1 hr
|slum LORDS HERE W...
|4
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|5 hr
|okimar
|12
|Nuzzo
|7 hr
|John
|7
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|8 hr
|No rocking the boat
|18
|Everett Murder Solved
|Mon
|RDRR
|4
|Everett (Jul '08)
|Apr 16
|Five of a kind
|636
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 16
|Yep
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC