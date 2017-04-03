Boston officials race to top of 200 Clarendon for charity
About 400 volunteers, including police, firefighters, prosecutors, and city officials, raised more than $135,000 for victims of child abuse as they raced to the top of 200 Clarendon Street Saturday. Runners shot up the 60 flights of stairs inside the tallest building in Boston - long known as the John Hancock Tower - to raise money for the Children's Advocacy Center of Suffolk County in an event called the 'Ginormous Climb.'
