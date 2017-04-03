Boston gets its first legal BYOB restaurant
The Boston Licensing Board today approved its first license for a restaurant to let patrons bring their own beer and wine - to Seven Star Street Bistro on Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale. City Councilor Michelle Wu and then Councilor Steve Murphy began pushing for BYOB two years ago as a way to help smaller restaurants in outer neighborhoods attract customers in a city where a set number of liquor licenses has driven their price out of reach for all but the larger chains and operators.
