Boston City Council votes in favor of changing 'shadow' law
SHADOW IMPACT: Millennium Partners is proposing to redevelop the Winthrop Square garage site into a 775-foot mixed-use tower. Courtesy Rendering by Millennium Partners It's not clear the City Council's 10-3 vote to ask legislators to alter the state's shadow law will receive a sunny reception on Beacon Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|3 hr
|Patriots Murder a...
|37
|Everett (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Feared not loved
|653
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|Wed
|Destination Palm ...
|6
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Wed
|sox4224
|1
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|3
|Police action on Fuller street
|Apr 24
|Unknown
|7
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Apr 21
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|104
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC