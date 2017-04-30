Boston celebrates Greek struggle for independence
The children walked amid scores of families in the Back Bay waving Greek flags and celebrating the 23rd annual Greek Independence Day Parade of Boston. The event was an occasion for Greek-American to look back at their ancestors' long fight for freedom after hundreds of years of Ottoman occupation.
