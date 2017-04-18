Boston budget constraints to displace...

Boston budget constraints to displace homeless individuals

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Sampan

A total of 40 homeless men in Project SOAR and Safe Harbor - both located at the 400-bed Southampton Street Shelter will soon lose their recovery service beds by July. The men shared their fears about this development at a Boston City Council hearing on April 11 at City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... 11 hr Toby 2
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history 11 hr Helping hands 26
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 12 hr Lost in translation 24
fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees Wed OHYEAHDUDE 1
Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip Apr 19 AP Metro Boston 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Apr 18 Pop-Quiz 20
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... Apr 16 Yep 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC