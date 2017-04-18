Boston budget constraints to displace homeless individuals
A total of 40 homeless men in Project SOAR and Safe Harbor - both located at the 400-bed Southampton Street Shelter will soon lose their recovery service beds by July. The men shared their fears about this development at a Boston City Council hearing on April 11 at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|11 hr
|Toby
|2
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|11 hr
|Helping hands
|26
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|12 hr
|Lost in translation
|24
|fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees
|Wed
|OHYEAHDUDE
|1
|Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip
|Apr 19
|AP Metro Boston
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 18
|Pop-Quiz
|20
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 16
|Yep
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC