Body of missing 23-year-old pulled from the Charles
The parents of Michael Kelleher, a 23-year-old Southborough man who had been missing since March, said his body was found in the Charles River Sunday morning. "Sadly, Michael was claimed by the Charles River the night of his disappearance ... this morning, the river gave him back to us," said Kelleher's father, Mike Kelleher Sr., in a Facebook posting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|1 hr
|Fedtheforkup
|8
|Everett Murder Solved
|2 hr
|RDRR
|4
|Everett (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|Five of a kind
|636
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|19 hr
|Yep
|2
|GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Outsider
|32
|Police action on Fuller street
|Sat
|Old Everettite
|1
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|Apr 14
|Poof gone
|68
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC