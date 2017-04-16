Body of missing 23-year-old pulled from the Charles

The parents of Michael Kelleher, a 23-year-old Southborough man who had been missing since March, said his body was found in the Charles River Sunday morning. "Sadly, Michael was claimed by the Charles River the night of his disappearance ... this morning, the river gave him back to us," said Kelleher's father, Mike Kelleher Sr., in a Facebook posting.

