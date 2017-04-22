BHWF Receives Virtual Tour of BPL in Boston's Secret Stash

Vivian Spiro grew up loving to visit libraries in her hometown; and when she entered the Central Library in Copley Square for the first time, she was astounded. Greeted by a sculpture of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, and Edward Austin Abbey's mural, "The Quest and Achievement of the Holy Grail," Spiro was impressed by how the City of Boston erected a civic building created to expose its citizens to art and architecture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon Hill Times.