Ayla Brown Headlines Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Reagle
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will open its 49th consecutive summer season with the irresistible musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat from June 8-18, 2017, for eight performances at the Robinson Theatre . Star power returns to light up the stage as country recording artist and American Idol alum Ayla Brown reprises her role as "Narrator."
