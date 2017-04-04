At 20, - Rent' is still the image of ...

At 20, - Rent' is still the image of its younger self

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Twenty years ago, the musical "Rent" rocked Broadway with its raw energy and emotion. The retelling of Puccini's "La Boheme" focused on a year in the life of several young artists struggling to pursue their ideals without selling out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 1 hr FFFu 118
Low income will ruin Everett todays Globe 1 hr EverettCitizen 3
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) 6 hr Butch Cassidy 13
News Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16) 22 hr kyman 5
Towing of cars in Everett during street sweeping (Aug '09) Tue The gremlin 145
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Mon Replace Pocahonta... 7
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Apr 1 kyman 11
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Suffolk County was issued at April 05 at 5:13PM EDT

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,234 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC