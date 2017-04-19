As Haux, Northeastern grad weaves hazy electro-folk dreams
Haux makes smoky, shadow-soaked electro-folk that seems to wash over his listeners. Rich in ambience and anchored by ghostly vocals that evoke North America's Bon Iver and Australia's Dustin Tebbutt, the music at once feels universal and intimate - a quality that Haux, who identifies off-stage as 25-year-old Berkshires native Woodson Black, attributes to his view of music-making as both a personal outlet and an open-ended dialogue with audiences.
