Arlington boy - does right thing' for restaurant
MONEY BACK: Alvaro Sandoval, owner of Tenoch Mexican, speaks about misplacing a money bag with $2,000 in it. Sandoval was excited to hear it was turned in to the Arlington Police Department by the 6-year-old who found it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|For the childrens...
|655
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Fri
|Everett Dawg
|7
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Fri
|Me and my buddies
|106
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Quincy (Jul '15)
|Thu
|colleen
|11
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 27
|Archie Bunker
|38
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|Apr 26
|Destination Palm ...
|6
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC