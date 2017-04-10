An overdose rescue kit at Washingtonville High School in...
A safe injection site where drug users can ride out a high under the supervision of a doctor or nurse may be coming to Massachusetts. Physicians in the Massachusetts Medical Society will vote at the end of this month on whether or not to advocate for a supervised injection facility pilot program in the Bay State, WBUR reports .
