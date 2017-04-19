Almost 40 candidates sign up to seek city office in Boston
Back in the distant past of 2015, the number of potential candidates was so scant, the former head of the city's Election Department complained of "no action" that year. But on Wednesday - the day officials began accepting applications for nominating papers for the 2017 municipal elections - there was a flurry of activity at City Hall.
