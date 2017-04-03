All the drowning victims the press an...

All the drowning victims the press and the public don't much care about

Read more: Universal Hub

The Globe writes today that since 2011, at least 11 bodies have been recovered from the water surrounding Boston and that the last one was that of Zachary Marr , whose body was found in the Charles near North Station last March, a month after he disappeared from a downtown bar. Since 2011, the number of people whose bodies have been fished out of the harbor, rivers and reservoir that surround Boston is, in fact, more than 40 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.

