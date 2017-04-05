A park beneath the highway? One is coming to the South End
A dark and dreary no man's land beneath the Southeast Expressway will soon be remade into Boston's newest urban playground. National Development has set a June opening date for the new park - and a new parking lot - on eight acres between its Ink Block complex in the South End and the end of Fort Point Channel on the other side of the highway.
