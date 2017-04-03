A monster hit

Celebrating her second birthday and wearing a Wally tutu, made by her aunt, Paige Rando, poses with Wally the Green Monster and his sister Tessie, before the premiere of "Wally's Opening Day" at Regal 13 Fenway Theater. April 2, 2017 Staff photo Chris Christo Ben Goodman and his Mother Emily get an up close look at the Red Sox World Series trophies on display before the premiere of "Wally's Opening Day" at Regal 13 Fenway Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.