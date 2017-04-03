A monster hit
Celebrating her second birthday and wearing a Wally tutu, made by her aunt, Paige Rando, poses with Wally the Green Monster and his sister Tessie, before the premiere of "Wally's Opening Day" at Regal 13 Fenway Theater. April 2, 2017 Staff photo Chris Christo Ben Goodman and his Mother Emily get an up close look at the Red Sox World Series trophies on display before the premiere of "Wally's Opening Day" at Regal 13 Fenway Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Apr 1
|PainfulAsIt Is
|6
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Apr 1
|kyman
|3
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 31
|Ten forty
|15
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 31
|DerekJ
|103
|Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mar 29
|Tutti bellisimo f...
|2,436
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC