A longtime Boston nightclub impresario and wholesale fruit vendor,...
Louis DiBella launched D.B.'s Golden Banana nightclub in Peabody in 1975, sparking years of legal battles with local officials - and eventually Massachusetts Governor Edward J. King - over nude women dancing in cages and nude men dancing on Monday nights. Mr. DiBella ultimately prevailed in 1984 when the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that nude dancing was protected under the state constitution's guarantee for freedom of expression.
