3 Chicken & Rice Guys restaurants set to reopen, pending inspections
Boston officials said three Chicken and Rice Guys restaurants could reopen as early as Saturday, after an E. coli outbreak shuttered the chain for the last 10 days. The three restaurants still need to undergo a final inspection before resuming business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|4 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|104
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|4 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|15 hr
|Toby
|2
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|16 hr
|Helping hands
|26
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|16 hr
|Lost in translation
|24
|fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees
|Wed
|OHYEAHDUDE
|1
|Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip
|Apr 19
|AP Metro Boston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC