$2B Bulfinch Crossing Takes Shape in Mass.
Mike Casey photo Mayor Martin J. Walsh breaks ground for Bulfinch Crossing on Jan. 24, 2017, at an event that included Boston city officials and members from National Real Estate Advisors and the HYM Investment Group. A unique mixed-use development project known as Bulfinch Crossing is beginning to take shape in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nuzzo
|1 min
|EverettCitizen
|8
|Everett has officially become Dorchester
|4 min
|EverettCitizen
|6
|fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees
|1 hr
|OHYEAHDUDE
|1
|All In The Family
|2 hr
|The odd trio
|8
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|4 hr
|Jolly Roger
|24
|Everett Shopping Mall
|4 hr
|Get them outta here
|3
|Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip
|12 hr
|AP Metro Boston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC