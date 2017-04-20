16 off-road vehicles seized at Boston...

16 off-road vehicles seized at Boston housing developments

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Police on Thursday morning seized 16 illegal off-road vehicles that were allegedly being stored improperly at Boston housing developments. Investigators said the operation was intended to cut down on the number of dirtbikes, four-wheelers, and other vehicles that they say cause havoc on city streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history 11 min Defeat Elizabeth ... 25
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 17 min Defeat Elizabeth ... 22
fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees Wed OHYEAHDUDE 1
Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip Wed AP Metro Boston 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Tue Pop-Quiz 20
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... Apr 16 Yep 2
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 7 tomin cali 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC