1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their priorities at the State House

54 min ago

About 1,500 immigrants, children of immigrants and their allies came together at the State House today to advocate for a Commonwealth where all people feel welcome to pursue their dreams and feel safe, regardless of where they were born. This was the 21st Immigrants' Day at the State House, and the largest to date.

