Yes, Boston, you are racist
Michael Che with Colin Jost during a "Weekend Update" segment of "Saturday Night Live." Che has called Boston "the most racist city I've ever been to."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|4 hr
|tick tick tick tick
|65
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|6 hr
|Sooner the better
|14
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Forked tongue
|4
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Mon
|In the future
|42
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Mon
|BOSTON IS RACIST
|10
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Sun
|Johnson
|2,437
|Would-be Crowne Plaza buyer out of picture; new...
|Mar 26
|Mark
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC